Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Acquired by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,168 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

NYSE LVS traded down $0.95 on Friday, hitting $37.58. The stock had a trading volume of 582,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,105,244. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $28.88 and a one year high of $48.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 45.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LVS. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.54.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

