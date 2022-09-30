Lathrop Investment Management Corp Acquires 2,747 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up about 2.9% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $11,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 13,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 70,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 32,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 476,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $82.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,380,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $120.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.04. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02.
Several analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Vertical Research decreased their price target on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
