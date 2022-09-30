Lathrop Investment Management Corp Acquires 2,747 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up about 2.9% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $11,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 13,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 70,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 32,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 476,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $82.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,380,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $120.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.04. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Vertical Research decreased their price target on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

