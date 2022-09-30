Lathrop Investment Management Corp Has $18.08 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 4.5% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $18,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $745,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 603.7% in the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 4,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,454,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,308,097,000 after purchasing an additional 208,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $656.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total transaction of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $107,889,338.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TMO stock traded down $4.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $511.86. 37,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $497.83 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $564.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $557.57. The company has a market capitalization of $200.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.39%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.