Lathrop Investment Management Corp Raises Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up about 2.4% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in shares of Stryker by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Stryker from $244.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen cut their price objective on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.29.

NYSE:SYK traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $204.97. The stock had a trading volume of 27,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,995. The company has a market capitalization of $77.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $280.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.20%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

