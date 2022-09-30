Lathrop Investment Management Corp Raises Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,293 shares during the quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,293,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,063,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,251,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $236,097,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $514,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,004,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $768,356,000 after purchasing an additional 102,919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal Stock Down 1.6 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PayPal from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.23.

Shares of PYPL traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.29. 322,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,199,677. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $273.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.26. The company has a market capitalization of $100.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.64, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.