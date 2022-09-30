Lathrop Investment Management Corp Sells 590 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp reduced its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHF. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8,261.0% during the first quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 10,494,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,360,000 after acquiring an additional 10,369,041 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 88,605,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,582,000 after purchasing an additional 10,255,642 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 63,918,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,782,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,104 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SCHF traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.18. The stock had a trading volume of 429,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,611,124. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.83 and a 1 year high of $40.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.50 and its 200 day moving average is $33.12.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

