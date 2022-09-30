Legacy Bridge LLC Lowers Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Legacy Bridge LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 25,693.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,230,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,856 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $196,373,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 160.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 984,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,790,000 after purchasing an additional 606,281 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,150,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 174.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 302,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,388,000 after purchasing an additional 192,447 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWO traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $209.95. The stock had a trading volume of 15,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,987. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $192.88 and a 1 year high of $329.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $228.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.04.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

