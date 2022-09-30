Legacy Bridge LLC Reduces Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Legacy Bridge LLC reduced its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,365 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,196,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,601,291,000 after buying an additional 2,472,288 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,352,469 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,502,578,000 after buying an additional 784,441 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 66.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,826,087 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $998,499,000 after buying an additional 9,143,601 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,829,964 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $561,331,000 after buying an additional 157,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $711,435,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE GM traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.69. 415,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,092,832. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.80. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.23.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.28.

General Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.