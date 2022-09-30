Legacy Bridge LLC Sells 300 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Legacy Bridge LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,956,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,820 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597,108 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,291,000 after buying an additional 4,030,248 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,637,000 after buying an additional 8,842,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,372,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,867,000 after buying an additional 741,876 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VEA stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.47. 1,145,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,945,014. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.91 and its 200 day moving average is $43.15. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.97 and a 52-week high of $53.04.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.