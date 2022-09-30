Legacy Bridge LLC Trims Holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Legacy Bridge LLC decreased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 201,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,858,000 after buying an additional 52,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,399,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,472,000 after acquiring an additional 48,909 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 24,003 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,249,000 after acquiring an additional 24,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,358,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,777,000 after acquiring an additional 32,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE:AEL traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.81. The company had a trading volume of 13,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,043. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.02. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12-month low of $29.46 and a 12-month high of $44.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.20 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 61.05%. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue was down 88.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at American Equity Investment Life

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 25,000 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Equity Investment Life

(Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.