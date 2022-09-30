LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 1,413 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 1.5% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Founders Capital Management grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.44. 37,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,917,729. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.66. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.23 and a 1-year high of $32.03.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

