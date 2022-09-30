LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Buys 985 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up 1.2% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Capital World Investors increased its position in Caterpillar by 51.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,484,176,000 after buying an additional 6,861,936 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $1,103,021,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $433,134,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,354,582,000 after acquiring an additional 992,608 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,745,224,000 after acquiring an additional 663,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 in a report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.44.

CAT traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $165.04. 116,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,644,139. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $237.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.22.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

