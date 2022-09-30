LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,583 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 469.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $61.62. The company had a trading volume of 510,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,713,585. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $166.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.98 and its 200 day moving average is $74.13.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.95%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

