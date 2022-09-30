LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Has $590,000 Stock Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 70,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,750,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,595,000 after purchasing an additional 917,896 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 445,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 11,171 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 733,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

Physicians Realty Trust stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.06. 95,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,319. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $19.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 262.86%.

DOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Physicians Realty Trust

In other news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $181,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,071,388.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,071,388.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley D. Page sold 4,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $78,459.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,330 shares of company stock worth $617,560 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Further Reading

