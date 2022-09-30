LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.3% in the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 40,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,780,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.46.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $6.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $557.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,456. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $668.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $662.11. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $559.70 and a one year high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market cap of $84.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.23.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

