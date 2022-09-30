LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,322,000 after acquiring an additional 10,477,874 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,485,812,000. Wealthsimple Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,014,158,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,665.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,541,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,988.9% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,763 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $181.42. The company had a trading volume of 203,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,552,851. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $180.31 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.68.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

