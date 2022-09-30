LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Purchases Shares of 3,225 iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,025.9% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after purchasing an additional 127,487 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 20,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 119,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 10,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 142.8% in the 1st quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 111,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,213,000 after purchasing an additional 65,780 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IEMG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.15. The company had a trading volume of 862,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,391,672. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.79 and a fifty-two week high of $64.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.98 and its 200 day moving average is $50.38.

