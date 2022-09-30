LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Raises Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,081 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 64,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,233,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,124,000 after acquiring an additional 191,645 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,413,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,797,000 after acquiring an additional 168,897 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,682,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,363,000 after purchasing an additional 488,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,903,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,358,000 after purchasing an additional 60,508 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HBAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

HBAN stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $13.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,222,078. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.48. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The stock has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Torgow purchased 19,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at $11,523,582.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

