LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Sells 695 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.7% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 40,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 233,951 shares of company stock worth $16,654,206. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $71.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,341,010. The company has a market capitalization of $153.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $80.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.29.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

