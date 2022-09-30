Leo H. Evart Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Leo H. Evart Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Leo H. Evart Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Leo H. Evart Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.45. 1,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,198. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.92. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.