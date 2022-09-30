Leo H. Evart Inc. Sells 3,095 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Leo H. Evart Inc. cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 161,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,095 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 11.4% of Leo H. Evart Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Leo H. Evart Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $9,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $439,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 426.7% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 19,271 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,753. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.41 and a 200-day moving average of $64.26. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.23 and a fifty-two week high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

