Leonicorn Swap Price Up 25% Over Last Week (LEOS)

Leonicorn Swap (LEOS) traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 29th. During the last seven days, Leonicorn Swap has traded 25% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Leonicorn Swap coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Leonicorn Swap has a total market capitalization of $834,481.00 and $177,655.00 worth of Leonicorn Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Leonicorn Swap alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010927 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Leonicorn Swap

Leonicorn Swap’s genesis date was June 21st, 2021. Leonicorn Swap’s total supply is 203,532,068 coins and its circulating supply is 140,490,499 coins. The Reddit community for Leonicorn Swap is https://reddit.com/r/LeonicornSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Leonicorn Swap’s official Twitter account is @swapleonicorn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Leonicorn Swap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Leonicorn Swap is an advanced AMM with features Like NFT Marketplace, Lottery, IDO and many other advanced features. We provide user-friendly, efficient and secure crypto solutions by utilizing blockchain technologyIn Leonicorn Swap Exchange, you can Trade, Provide Liquidity for your project and others, Buy and Sell NFT, and raise funds for your projects via the IDO/IFO model. It's a complete solution for Users and Traders.2% Auto Staking reward goes to all holders as Yield and 1% token burn in every single transaction. After 120M reach there will be no additional burning.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Leonicorn Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Leonicorn Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Leonicorn Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Leonicorn Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Leonicorn Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.