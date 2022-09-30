Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Trading Down 6.1%

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) was down 6.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.45 and last traded at $14.59. Approximately 29,153 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,849,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LEVI shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.27.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.09 and a 200 day moving average of $18.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Levi Strauss & Co. Increases Dividend

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 12,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $239,662.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,780,606.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Levi Strauss & Co.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 19.1% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,480,060 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $128,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,754 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,365,036 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $125,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,969 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,150,090 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $35,089,000 after acquiring an additional 50,239 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 387.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,072,760 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $40,958,000 after buying an additional 1,647,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,155,274 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $28,917,000 after buying an additional 203,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

(Get Rating)

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

Featured Articles

