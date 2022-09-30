Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Shares Down 5.3%

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICYGet Rating) was down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.57 and last traded at $5.57. Approximately 13,277 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,159,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.88.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LICY shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Li-Cycle in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.21. The company has a quick ratio of 17.12, a current ratio of 17.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $973.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.59.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICYGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 1,097.02% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.67) EPS. Analysts expect that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LICY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Li-Cycle by 400.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the second quarter worth $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 38.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

