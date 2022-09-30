Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2022

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYAGet Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.30.

Liberty Global Price Performance

NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $15.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. Liberty Global has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $30.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $613,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,463. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 7,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $166,236.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,432 shares in the company, valued at $805,147.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $613,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,463. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,064 shares of company stock worth $1,095,935 over the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Liberty Global during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Liberty Global by 40.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Liberty Global during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Liberty Global by 22.6% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. 32.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.