Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.30.

Liberty Global Price Performance

NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $15.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. Liberty Global has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $30.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.20.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Liberty Global

In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $613,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,463. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 7,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $166,236.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,432 shares in the company, valued at $805,147.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $613,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,463. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,064 shares of company stock worth $1,095,935 over the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Liberty Global during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Liberty Global by 40.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Liberty Global during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Liberty Global by 22.6% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. 32.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

