LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) Stock Holdings Lowered by TB Alternative Assets Ltd.

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. reduced its holdings in LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,057,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,194 shares during the quarter. LightInTheBox accounts for 1.0% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. owned about 1.82% of LightInTheBox worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

LightInTheBox Stock Up 0.9 %

LightInTheBox stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.12. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,236. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average is $1.08. LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LITB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightInTheBox in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of LightInTheBox from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

LightInTheBox Profile

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

