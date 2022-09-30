Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Separately, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in X-trackers International Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $355,000.

X-trackers International Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

HAUZ stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.19. 295,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,217. X-trackers International Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.62.

