Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.
Separately, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in X-trackers International Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $355,000.
X-trackers International Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.7 %
HAUZ stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.19. 295,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,217. X-trackers International Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.62.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (HAUZ)
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers International Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers International Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.