Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Has $2.34 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.51. The company had a trading volume of 351,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,719,602. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.23 and a 200-day moving average of $99.32. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.