Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,833 shares during the quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF were worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 618.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 223.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF Price Performance

ESML traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $30.83. The company had a trading volume of 186,092 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.47.

