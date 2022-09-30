Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Invests $276,000 in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,160,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,920,000 after buying an additional 461,512 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 131.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 229,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,662,000 after purchasing an additional 130,243 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 385,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,286,000 after acquiring an additional 37,884 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 70,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 27,906 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $713,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA EAGG traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $46.62. 4,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,970. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.94 and a 12 month high of $55.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.65 and a 200-day moving average of $49.38.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.