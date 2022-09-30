Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Purchases 18,027 Shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 383,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,027 shares during the period. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 2.98% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $12,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DBMF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $632,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter.

Get iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DBMF traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.71. 5,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,868. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $34.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.58.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.