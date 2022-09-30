Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,065 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,065 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.80. 224,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,222,108. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.49. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $95.38 and a one year high of $115.50.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

