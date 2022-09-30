Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Takes $863,000 Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VTV stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.75. The stock had a trading volume of 70,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,297,335. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.68 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.09.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

