Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 69,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,920,000. Equity LifeStyle Properties makes up approximately 0.7% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1,134.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 35.4% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ELS traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,421. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.90 and a 200 day moving average of $73.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $61.63 and a one year high of $88.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $365.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 107.90%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $89.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.71.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

