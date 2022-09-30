Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Declares Dividend Increase – $3.00 Per Share

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 3.00 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80.

Lockheed Martin has increased its dividend by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Lockheed Martin has a payout ratio of 39.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lockheed Martin to earn $28.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $11.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.7%.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.9 %

LMT stock traded down $3.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $386.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,332,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $420.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $429.76. The company has a market capitalization of $102.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.66. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99.

Insider Activity

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 763.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 6,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,148,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 7,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 46,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $415.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.73.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

