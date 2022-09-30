LockTrip Price Up 35.1% Over Last Week (LOC)

LockTrip (LOC) traded 36.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 30th. One LockTrip coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00003820 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LockTrip has a total market cap of $8.97 million and approximately $81,568.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LockTrip has traded up 35.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LockTrip Profile

LockTrip’s launch date was September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,579,041 coins and its circulating supply is 12,032,452 coins. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com. LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LockTrip Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LockTrip is an Ethereum-based hotel booking and vacation rental marketplace. LOC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on LockTrip's marketplace.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

