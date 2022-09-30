Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Buys 11,502 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,629 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,502 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for 2.4% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $38,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCIA Inc raised its position in Salesforce by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 10,681 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 1,366 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,262 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 554 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CRM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.84.

Salesforce stock opened at $146.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.09 and a 200-day moving average of $176.98. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $144.79 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $146.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total value of $389,091.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,390,624.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $96,583.41. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,949.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total transaction of $389,091.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,390,624.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,158 shares of company stock worth $12,587,336. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

