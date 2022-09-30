Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Has $65.40 Million Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 936,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway comprises 4.0% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC owned 0.10% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $65,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter worth $1,756,000. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 27.4% in the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 31,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.5% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 27,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at about $702,000. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.9% in the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 16,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Performance

NYSE:CP opened at $68.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.71 and its 200-day moving average is $74.67. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $65.03 and a 1-year high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.148 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.63.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

