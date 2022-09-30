Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Has $7.89 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 1,013.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,643 shares during the quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $7,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $563,108,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 572.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,357,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,075,000 after buying an additional 5,411,822 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 65.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,531,000 after buying an additional 2,157,849 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 14.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,137,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $714,721,000 after buying an additional 2,043,094 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $81,124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $316,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,427.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $847,509.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,971,201.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $316,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,427.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,264 shares of company stock worth $2,433,248 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.5 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

NYSE:BSX opened at $39.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $56.24 billion, a PE ratio of 67.83, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.85. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $47.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.74.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.