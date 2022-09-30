London City Equities Limited (ASX:LCE) Plans Final Dividend of $0.01

London City Equities Limited (ASX:LCE – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Friday, September 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.014 per share on Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, October 2nd. This is a boost from London City Equities’s previous final dividend of $0.01.
London City Equities Stock Performance
About London City Equities
London City Equities Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Australia. London City Equities Limited was founded in 1986 and is based in Sydney, Australia.
