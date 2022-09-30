Loom Network Price Reaches $0.0519 (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 30th. Over the last week, Loom Network has traded down 32.7% against the US dollar. One Loom Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0519 or 0.00000263 BTC on exchanges. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $67.43 million and $33.60 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Loom Network Coin Profile

Loom Network’s launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions.LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform.”

