Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRYW) Short Interest Update

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRYW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a growth of 36.2% from the August 31st total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 326,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Lottery.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LTRYW opened at $0.02 on Friday. Lottery.com has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $3.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04.

Get Lottery.com alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lottery.com stock. Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its position in Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRYW – Get Rating) by 767.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,258,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113,396 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Lottery.com were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lottery.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lottery.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.