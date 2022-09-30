Lufax (NYSE:LU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 409,289 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 4,973,217 shares.The stock last traded at $2.55 and had previously closed at $2.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. China Renaissance cut Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. CLSA cut Lufax from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Lufax in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.40 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lufax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

Lufax Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.18.

Lufax Announces Dividend

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Lufax had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 16.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a yield of 11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lufax

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lufax by 1,344.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax during the second quarter worth about $43,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lufax by 275.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 6,066 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lufax by 1,442.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 9,503 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

