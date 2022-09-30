Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) Short Interest Up 31.2% in September

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 962,400 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the August 31st total of 733,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LVLU traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.66. 118,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,807. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 12,267.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LVLU shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $22.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter worth about $76,725,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 25.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,979,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,476,000 after purchasing an additional 405,422 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,069,000. J. Goldman & Co LP increased its stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 227,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 16,459 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 46,565 shares in the last quarter. 52.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

