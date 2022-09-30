Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.56.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LUN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Haywood Securities lowered shares of Lundin Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Mining to C$7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

Insider Activity at Lundin Mining

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Andrew Hastings bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.60 per share, with a total value of C$33,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 31,466 shares in the company, valued at C$207,675.60.

Lundin Mining Price Performance

Shares of TSE:LUN opened at C$6.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.49. The company has a market cap of C$5.38 billion and a PE ratio of 5.42. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$6.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.00.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$753.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$841.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 5.9099995 EPS for the current year.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

