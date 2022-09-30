Lutz Financial Services LLC Buys 42,236 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,236 shares during the quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SJA Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 15,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,025,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% during the first quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $38.06 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $55.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.41 and a 200-day moving average of $42.80.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.