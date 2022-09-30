Lutz Financial Services LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,288,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,669 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17,715.7% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,116,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,071,255 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,862,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,661,000 after buying an additional 225,633 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,831,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,592,000 after buying an additional 42,702 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,362,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,662,000 after buying an additional 34,545 shares during the period.

Shares of VBR opened at $144.38 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.92.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

