Lutz Financial Services LLC Has $14.45 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lutz Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,922 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $14,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7,930.7% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,713,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,520,000 after buying an additional 3,667,087 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,693,036,000 after buying an additional 2,109,486 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5,333.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,259,960 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,049,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,484,000 after buying an additional 1,109,278 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 817.7% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,188,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,200,000 after buying an additional 1,058,862 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $87.70 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.32.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

