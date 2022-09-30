Lutz Financial Services LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Lutz Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 146.0% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of VT stock opened at $79.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.21. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $79.03 and a 12-month high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.