Lutz Financial Services LLC Sells 2,535 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Lutz Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up about 1.4% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $10,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4,640.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 502,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,149,000 after purchasing an additional 491,536 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,153,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 451,405 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,944,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,893,000. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 464,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,040,000 after purchasing an additional 289,764 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $46.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.98. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.11 and a 1-year high of $64.34.

